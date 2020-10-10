RAWALPINDI: Newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi paid a visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi where he met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of professional interest came under discussion.

COAS Bajwa felicitated Admiral Ziazi on taking charge as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and expressed the hope that Pakistan Navy will scale new heights of success under his leadership.

Admiral Niazi also paid his respects and laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in GHQ.

Later, he visited the Joint Chief of Staff Headquarters where he met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza. General Raza congratulated the new naval chief on assuming office and expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

October 7, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had assumed command as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) during a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, outgoing CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of Pakistan Navy by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Niazi. The outgoing naval chief was also presented a guard of honour.

