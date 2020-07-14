New oil and gas reserves found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KOHAT: In a major development, the MOL group has announced the discovery of a new oil and gas reservoir in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement released by the company, the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well successfully reached a total depth of 4,939m on 23 May 2020. Upon testing the well flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart & Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6516 BOEPD (16.12 MMscf/d and 3240 bpd respectively), with flowing well-head pressure of 4,476 PSI at 32/64” choke.

The TAL block is an oil field located in the Kohat district and this is the 13th discovery of MOL in Pakistan in 21 years.

It must be noted that the MOL group has made 13 oil, gas and condensate discoveries in Pakistan since 2000 and discovered over 400 million BOE hydrocarbon reserves.

Its partners in the Joint Venture consortium are Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan Oilfields (POL) and Government Holdings Pvt Ltd. (GHPL).

Last year, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) had discovered oil and gas reservoir in district Sanghar of Sindh province.

Read More: Oil and gas reserves discovered in Sindh

According to OGDCL statement, the oil and gas reservoir was discovered in Pandhi area of Sanghar.

“The joint venture of Bitrism Block comprising of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Pvt) Limited (5 Percent carried) has discovered oil and gas from its exploratory well Pandhi # 01, which is located in district Sanghar, Sindh province.”

