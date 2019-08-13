New system of monsoon rains to enter Karachi from Aug 15: Met office

KARACHI: The Meteorological Survey Department Pakistan has indicated that a new system of monsoon rains will enter the city from August 15, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Met office said that a new system of monsoon rains was headed towards the metropolis which will result in persistent rains till the end of this month.

The Met office has predicted intermittent showers in the mega city which are set to start from the evening of August 15.

Chief Meteorologist of Pakistan in an official statement claimed that the new system of rains would be a moderate one and no heavy showers are expected.

Persistent light rain will continue for an entire day, August 15 to August 16.

Rain on Monday (yesterday) continued to disrupt routine life in the metropolis, whereas twelve people have been electrocuted to death in the city so far.

As per details, at least 12 people were killed in various rain-related incidents in Karachi over the weekend, as monsoon downpours left large swathes of Karachi inundated with rainwater.

According to the MET Office the temperature of the city was recorded at 26 degree centigrade in the morning with 90 per cent humidity in the air.

