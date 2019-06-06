New track to help move railway traffic faster: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad here on Thursday said that railway tracks in the country were old and after signing of ML1 project, a new track will be laid from Peshawar to Karachi which will help move the railway traffic faster and in a smoother way.

Talking to journalists in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that one year performance report of Pakistan Railways would be presented to the public.

He said, “50 per cent reduction has been made in railways’ fare for Eid passengers in order to facilitate people.” The minister said he was determined to start the project of Nullah Lai Expressway to provide an alternate traffic route to the citizens of Rawalpindi.

Read More: Railways announces 50 per cent discount in fares of Eid special trains

Earlier on May 28, in a unprecedented move to facilitate passengers, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced 50 per cent discount in the fares of the Eid special trains.

Pakistan Railways (PR) had said that bookings for Eid special trains would start from May 29 and tickets could be obtained online as well as at reservation offices.

PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Aftab Akbar had issued a regular schedule in this regard with the approval of the minister for Railways.

Comments

comments