Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


New video shows moments before lion attacks minor in Karachi

Karachi Lion Attack Gulberg

KARACHI: A new video has emerged showing the moments before a pet lion attacks a minor boy in the Gulberg area of Karachi.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Gulberg police station. The minor identified as 10-year-old Abdul Nafay was reportedly injured after the pet lion pounced on him.

Watch the video here:

According to the police, a citizen identified as Saad took the pet lion to his friend Hameed’s residence. Hameed’s son Abdul Nafay and others were present outside the home.

The incident happened when Hameed wanted to have a photo taken with the wild animal. As a result of the attack, the boy received injuries on his abdomen and leg and was taken to a hospital.

Saad’s brother Osama is involved in the trade of lions, the police said. Saad and a security guard, who was also present there at the time of the incident, have been taken into custody while Osama along with his lion has gone into hiding.

The police hoped that he will soon be arrested.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Three JF-17 Thunder jets handed over to Nigeria

Pakistan

CCTV shows how Rs6 mn robbery at doctor’s home in Karachi unfolded  

Pakistan

IHC summons director enforcement CDA in contempt case

Pakistan

Pakistan Railways suffered over Rs100 billion losses in last three years, NA told

[X] Close