New video shows moments before lion attacks minor in Karachi

KARACHI: A new video has emerged showing the moments before a pet lion attacks a minor boy in the Gulberg area of Karachi.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Gulberg police station. The minor identified as 10-year-old Abdul Nafay was reportedly injured after the pet lion pounced on him.

According to the police, a citizen identified as Saad took the pet lion to his friend Hameed’s residence. Hameed’s son Abdul Nafay and others were present outside the home.

The incident happened when Hameed wanted to have a photo taken with the wild animal. As a result of the attack, the boy received injuries on his abdomen and leg and was taken to a hospital.

Saad’s brother Osama is involved in the trade of lions, the police said. Saad and a security guard, who was also present there at the time of the incident, have been taken into custody while Osama along with his lion has gone into hiding.

The police hoped that he will soon be arrested.

