FAISALABAD: A shrewd burqa-clad woman kidnapped new born baby from Allied Hospital Faisalabad and fled away easily, ARY news reported on Friday.

As per details, Nosheen, resident of Faisalabad’s Nisar Colony gave birth to a baby girl two days ago, but the happiness of the family did not last long. An unknown burqa-clad woman reached the mother’s room to congratulate the family and asked to handover the baby girl to her for vaccination.

In a CCTV footage available with ARY News, the woman can be seen fleeing from the hospital with the infant.

Hearing the news of the kidnap, the grandfather of the baby girl suffered a heart attack due to shock and lost his life. The case of the incident has been registered, but the police have failed in tracing any clue in the case so far.

This is the second kidnapping case that has been reported at Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital this ongoing year.

Read more: Police recover newborn kidnapped from hospital, arrest two accused

Talking to ARY News, Capital Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad, Sohail Chaudhry said the police had earlier traced and recovered the toddler who was kidnapped from the hospital and Insha Allah will trace this case too in upcoming few days.

He said the police is searching the woman and involved hands in the incident through the help of CCTV footage.

