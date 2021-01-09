Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ten newborns killed in a fire at hospital in India’s Maharashtra

Maharashtra Hospital Fire

NEW DELHI: Ten newborns were killed on Saturday in a massive fire at a hospital in Maharashtra, India’s richest state, a doctor said, as leading politicians expressed grief at the loss of life.

“The fire broke out at 2 a.m. (2030 GMT) today,” said Pramod Khandate, civil surgeon at Bhandara District General Hospital in the western state. Seven of the 17 children in the Sick Newborn Care Unit were rescued, Khandate told Reuters partner ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thakre ordered a probe into the incident.

“Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter. “My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible.”

A number of other politicians, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also expressed their grief.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

COVID-19: Pakistan records 40 deaths, 2,007 new cases within 24 hours

International

Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

International

Twitter permanently suspends Trump’s account, cites ‘incitement of…

Health

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close