Newly elected GBLA to elect leader of House today

GILGIT: The newly elected members of the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA) will elect the leader of the House today.

Polling to elect the new Leader of the House will be held in the afternoon today, reported Radio Pakistan.

Nomination papers were received till 11:30 am and final list of candidates was displayed at 1200 hours.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till 1400 hours.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clinched both speaker and deputy speaker seats in the Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly (GBLA).

PTI’s Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi was elected as Speaker of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly. He secured 18 votes while the joint opposition’s candidate Ghulam Muhammad got only 8 votes.

Later, out-going Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad administered oath to the newly elected speaker.

Read more: PTI gains majority to form govt in Gilgit-Baltistan

Meanwhile, PTI’s Nazir Ahmed was elected as Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. He secured 22 votes while the joint opposition’s nominated candidate received only nine votes.

Earlier on November 19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had acquired the required number to form government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after four independent candidates, who were declared winners had joined the party.

Comments

comments