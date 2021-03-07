Next govt in Punjab will be of PML-N, claims Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday claimed that his party will form the next government in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz lashed out at the government over the unpleasant incident that took place with the parliamentarians outside the parliament lodges. She threatened that the government will have to pay a heavy price for it.

“If you slap us twice, we will slap you ten times,” she threatened. Talking about the incident, the PML-N leader said that it was a debt on her party and they knew how to pay.

Responding to a question, Maryam Nawaz said that matters pertaining to the long march, Daska elections, by-polls in Karachi and other issues were discussed in today’s meeting.

When a journalist asked her that could Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi be their chief minister in Punjab, she replied that whenever a new government will be formed in the province, it will be of PML-N.

Earlier today, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif.

PPP chairman was accompanied by senior party leaders including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, Qamar Zaman and others. The meeting had discussed the country’s overall political situation and the upcoming Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

