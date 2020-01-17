KARACHI: An investigation report prepared by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Jamshed Town Dr Rizwan exposed the connections between the brother of Sindh’s minister Saeed Ghani, target killers and drug peddlers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The investigation report cracked mysteries of crime circles being run by influential persons, assassins and drug sellers. The report stated Farhan Ghani is a facilitator of target killers and drug peddlers as he was running an undisclosed network with Hassan alias Natha in Chanesar Goth.

The police officer revealed that Hassan alias Natha and Fida Jogi confessed for being in contact with Farhan Ghani, whereas, their telephone records were also the part of the report.

A close aide of drug peddlers is an employee at Saeed Ghani’s office who is identified as Zaheer Ahmed. It further exposed the involvement of an official of Mehmoodabad police station in drug selling, as well as a worker from the excise department, Rauf, connected with the group.

Minister rejects probe report

While talking to journalists, Saeed Ghani categorically rejected the investigation report of SSP Jamshed Town Dr Rizwan.

The minister said Dr Rizwan had summoned his brother after being appointed as SSP Jamshed Town and demanded to buy eight motorcycles and construct check post in Chanesar Goth. He alleged that SP Jamshed Town asked his brother to work for him. The drug-related activities have surged after Farhan rejected to fulfil the police officer’s demands.

Ghani continued, “I have discussed the matter with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sultan Khawaja and urged him to take action against narcotics. I had also kept Sohail Anwar Siyaal aware of the situation. I had personally met DIG Sultan Khawaja and informed him.”

The minister said the then SP Shikarpur seemed annoyed over complain against him before DIG and AIG.

“Later, a Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) had joined Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Later, police conducted raids at his residence in PIB Colony. The then inspector general AD Khawaja initiated an inquiry in the case which was led by Tanvir Alam Odho but I am unaware about it when it was closed.”

“People knew well about the drug peddlers in Chanesar Goth and complaints are also registered against the responsible persons. Four to five people, who are said to be involved in the drug-related activities, were not mentioned and we were deliberately dragged in the report. It seems we are included in the report for raising voice against the crimes.”

“The boy, who was mentioned in the probe report, is disabled and office assistant in a union council (UC) office. My brother was mentioned in the probe report just because of the existence of a mobile number. I will leave doing politics if the report proved true and I am ready to face any penalty.

“The killer of Faisal Lodhi was seen multiple times with SP Shikarpur, who is now leaking fake report on media. He should have the courage to hold a press conference by himself, whereas, nominated people were arrested in false cases following the report generated against me.”

“I am here to clarify my side as allegations were levelled against me. Police officers are now acting as a party and the controversial inspector general of police Sindh emerges as a new leader.”

