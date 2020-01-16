KARACHI: The Sindh government has withdrawn services of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Kaleem Imam.

Among other reasons behind the provincial government’s move to send him packing is a rift between PPP leaders and the incumbent police chief over Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s alleged connections and patronage of criminals in his constituency, Shikarpur.

According to a covert report sent to the DIG Larkana by SSP Dr Rizwan, a copy of which is available with ARY News, criminal elements in Shikarpur enjoy the patronage of Mr Shaikh as influential feudal lords and political figures remain the cause of the bad law and order condition in the city.

The SSP made startling disclosures in his report saying the minister has a criminal wing at his disposal for arm-twisting of his political rivals. He allegedly got a rival, named Shah Nawaz, killed by criminals.

Furthermore, he would get police officers of his choice appointed in the city by using his position, the report said.

Many clandestine police operations failed as information was leaked prior to raids, it added.

Imtiaz Shaikh put pressure on Dr Rizwan for appointment of SHOs of his choosing after his appointment as the SSP, the report said, adding he was also allegedly involved in a robbery bid by a polio team as his brother Maqbool Shaikh’s gunman was also used in the criminal activity.

The report said the minister wants to pressurise the police by using criminal elements of the city’s Katcha areas to create lawlessness. He provides them shelter at hotels, fuel stations, guest houses and farmhouses, it added.

