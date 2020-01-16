Murtaza Wahab blasts PTI, defends decision to remove IG

KARACHI: In a scathing rejoinder to criticism of the PPP government over withdrawing services of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Kaleem Imam, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Thursday Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took Prime Minister Imran Khan into confidence before seeking to remove the incumbent police chief.

“PTI’s accusation that the decision to remove the IG is unilateral is based on a lack of knowledge,” he said while speaking at a press conference. He added the procedure was followed before surrendering the services of Dr Imam.

“The chief minister had aired reservations on the IG during his meeting with the prime minister and informed him about members of the Sindh cabinet having no confidence in the provincial police chief,” Murtaza Wahab explained.

“The chief minister told the prime minister that he wants to initiate the process of replacing the IG as it is the provincial government that remains at the receiving end of a great deal of criticism when crime rate goes up,” he said, adding the Prime Minister’s House was also kept in the loop about yesterday’s meeting of the provincial cabinet.

“Members of the cabinet were unanimous in the opinion that the IG has lost confidence and failed to control crime,” the spokesperson maintained.

Murtaza Wahab said five IGs have been replaced in Punjab and four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but no one raised questions nor did anybody play politics. However, he added, hue and cry is raised when the Sindh government moves to replace the IG.

He cited “compelling reasons” behind the decision to remove IG Kaleem Imam.

