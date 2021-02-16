SHC judge recuses himself from plea against NICVD corruption probe

KARACHI: A bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) has dissolved after a judge recused himself from hearing plea against the probe initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) over alleged corruption in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The SHC bench conducted the hearing of a petition against the FIA’s corruption probe against NICVD administration. Justice Abdul Mobeen Lakho recused himself from hearing the plea and asked the chief justice to transfer the case to another bench.

The hearing of the plea was adjourned till March 3, whereas, the high court ordered to retain the interim order in the case.

Read: NAB to submit progress report on NICVD corruption case, SHC told

It is pertinent to mention that the SHC issued notices to AG Sindh and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) besides summoning the probe report from the inquiry officer of FIA.

In the plea, the petitioner pleaded that NICVD is being administered by the provincial authorities, whereas, the probe initiated by FIA was illegal and it should be stopped.

On the other hand, the FIA lawyer Dr Tariq Shaikh argued that NICVD is a federally administered hospital and a thorough investigation is necessary to curb the corruption.

Earlier in December last year, the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an investigation into corruption allegations.

