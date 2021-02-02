NAB to submit progress report on NICVD corruption case, SHC told

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor has apprised the Sindh High Court (SHC) that the institution will submit its progress report after completing the investigation into alleged financial irregularities and embezzlement of Zakat funds worth billions in National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) conducted the hearing of a case related to the NICVD corruption inquiry initiated by the anti-corruption watchdog. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said that the case record sent to headquarters was returned to Karachi office.

The NAB headquarters directed the Karachi authorities to continue the inquiry and a progress report will be presented after the conclusion of the probe, the prosecutor added.

Later, the high court adjourned the hearing of NICVD corruption case till March 16.

According to NAB, the NICVD administration was allegedly involved in recruiting the inexperienced accused on huge salaries, whereas, legal violations were made by direct appointments of many employees. It stated that the accused were also involved in corruption worth billions in the charity hospital.

Read: NICVD doctor removed after pointing out financial irregularities

In the previous hearing held on January 6, the anti-graft watchdog had submitted a written response to the high court regarding the petitions filed by NICVD director Dr Nadeem Qamar to challenge corruption inquiry against the administration of the hospital.

Earlier in December last year, the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an investigation into corruption allegations.

Back in November last year, three doctors of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for interim bail following the call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is inquiring about the matters of alleged corruption and illegal appointments in the NICVD.

Comments

comments