NICVD doctor removed after pointing out financial irregularities

KARACHI: A doctor of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) was fired from the health institute after he pointed out financial irregularities five months back, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, a staff officer of the NICVD wrote letters to the chief secretary Sindh and health secretary pointing out irregularities in the institute but rather than taking action on them, the concerned doctor was removed from the hospital.

The other top officials in the NICVD also remained silent despite rampant complaints regarding irregularities in financial issues and recruitments.

Dr Tariq Shaikh in one of his letter blamed Dr Nadeem Qamar of the NICVD for his involvement in financial wrongdoings.

“The 27 bank accounts of the NICVD are being used without any check and balance,” he alleged and further said that blue-eyed people were being awarded including appointments on higher perks and privileges.

The top officials have appointed their relatives at key posts in the cardiovascular hospital without following any procedures besides also giving them out of turn promotions.

No audit has taken place at the NICVD for years, he claimed while demanding the chief secretary to take notice of the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NICVD removed a surgeon, Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry, on November 18 from the health institute citing the culmination of his contract, however, the surgeon denied the claims made by the NICVD spokesman and said that his contract was going to expire on 31 December 2022.

“I was not given any notice regarding the culmination of my contract with the NICVD,” said the surgeon, who has been awarded Sitara-e-Pakistan for his services in the medical field and had suspended surgeries at the hospital after staffers and patients contracted COVID-19.

