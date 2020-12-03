NICVD admin moves SHC against corruption probe initiated by FIA

KARACHI: The administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an investigation into corruption allegations, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In its petition, the NICVD administration stated that the hospital is under the administration of the provincial government. The admin pleaded the SHC to order stopping the inquiry launched by FIA which does not come under its jurisdiction.

The court has also issued notices to the parties in the case following a miscellaneous plea. Dr Tariq Shaikh stated in the plea that the hospital is being administered by the Centre. He further stated that an investigation into financial irregularities was necessary to be initiated.

Read: NICVD doctor removed after pointing out financial irregularities

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to Advocate General Sindh and Attorney General. The high court sought a response from the federal and provincial governments regarding the ownership of the NICVD.

Moreover, the inquiry officer of the intelligence agency was also directed to submit the probe report and relevant records.

Earlier on November 13, three doctors of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) for interim bail following the call-up notices issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Read: Dr Pervaiz Chaudhry removed from NICVD after ‘expiry of contract’

As per details, three doctors of the NICVD including Dr Muhammad Raza, Jibran and Dr Rabia had approached the SHC after being served call-up notices by the anti-graft body.

The doctors had been granted interim bails against surety bonds of Rs0.5mn each. The SHC had adjourned further hearing into the case after issuing notice to the NAB.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is inquiring about the matters of alleged corruption and illegal appointments in the NICVD.

Read: NAB makes progress in NICVD corruption inquiry

Blue-eyed officers were allegedly being given huge salaries up to Rs2 million each in the funded hospital, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that Haider Awan is drawing Rs1.8 million salary from the government-run hospital through pay-order. Haider Awan is also facing charges of being a ghost employee and working as the frontman of an influential personality, sources added.

