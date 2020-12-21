NICVD rejects allegations of running water hydrant

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday rejected allegations of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) of running an illegal water hydrant, ARY News reported.

According to NICVD spokesperson, the institution is not running any water hydrant and has been timely paying the KW&SB bills. “The water connection of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases was disconnected without any reason.”

He further added that due to the disconnection of the water supply connection, the patients and operations at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases are being affected.

He demanded of the KW&SB to immediately restore the water supply connection so that operations can be done on time and patients can take a sigh of relief.

Earlier, the administration of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases had moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) initiated an investigation into corruption allegations.

In its petition, the NICVD administration had stated that the hospital is under the administration of the provincial government. The admin pleaded the SHC to order stopping the inquiry launched by FIA which does not come under its jurisdiction.

