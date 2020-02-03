NIH starts performing tests on suspected coronavirus patients   

ISLAMABAD: National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad on Monday initiated performing tests on the suspected patients of the coronavirus, that has claimed at least 350 lives in China and had become a global health issue, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the health officials, the testing kits were imported from China and now the authorities could test the presence of the virus in a patient, submitting reports within 24-hours of the test.

“Each kit cost US$ 2000 and could be used to perform tests on 50 patients,” they said adding that Rs 7000 would be charged from each patient for the test.

The NIH has also devised a standard operating procedure (SOP) for carrying out tests on the suspected patients as sources said that not every patient would undergo a test unless he shows key symptoms of the virus.

“Designated-hospitals will submit the samples for test and they will be bound to send the patient’s sample along with a report on symptoms,” they said.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced in a Twitter statement that Pakistan has now acquired coronavirus testing kits.

“Alhamdolilah, as of today we have now capability of diagnosing #Coronarivus in Pakistan,” he said, applauding the National Institute of Health (NIH) leadership and team for their “hard work in securing the reagent for diagnosing.”

In another tweet, the SAPM assured the families of Pakistani students in China that the government is working very hard to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“And we are very closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

