‘Alhamdolillah, we have now capability of diagnosing coronavirus’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has now acquired coronavirus testing kits, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said in a Twitter statement on Sunday.

“Alhamdolilah, as of today we have now capability of diagnosing #Coronarivus in Pakistan,” he said, applauding the National Institute of Health (NIH) leadership and team for their “hard work in securing the reagent for diagnosing.”

In another tweet, the SAPM assured the families of Pakistani students in China that the government is working very hard to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“And we are very closely monitoring the situation,” he added.

In a statement earlier on Jan 24, Dr Zafar Mirza had said samples of suspected cases will be sent to international labs for testing. He said specific virology labs have the necessary equipment to diagnose such viral diseases.

The SAPM said samples would be referred to labs of three countries, including China and Holland until the labs with the facility to detect the coronavirus are established in the country. He had assured that the facility will be made available in two weeks.

