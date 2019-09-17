LARKANA: The brother of the deceased female medical student, Nimrata, on Tuesday expressed suspicion of the ‘murder’ of her sister at the Chandka Medical College after rejecting the claims of her suicide, ARY News reported.

Dr Vishaal, the brother of the Nimrata who was found dead in hostel room, declared the incident ‘a murder’ and announced to undergo a post-mortem of her sister.

لاڑکانہ میں ڈینٹل کالج سے طالبہ کی لاش ملنے پر بھائی کا موقف لاڑکانہ میں ڈینٹل کالج سے طالبہ کی لاش ملنے پر بھائی کا موقف —- طالبہ کے بھائی نے واقعے کو قتل قرار دے دیا — بہن کی لاش کا پوسٹ مارٹم کرارہے ہیں — 2 بجے بہن کی لاش ملی، ساڑھے بارہ بجے وہ مٹھائی تقسیم کررہی تھی، بھائی ڈاکٹر وشال#ARYNews #Larkana Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

In his statement to the media, Vishaal said that the family has sought permission from the local administration for conducting a post-mortem of his sister from a private hospital and bearing all of the expenses.

“Larkana administration is asking us for some committee,” he revealed.

“My sister’s dead body was recovered at 2:00 am [Tuesday late night] while she was distributing sweets at around 12:30 am. Can somebody tell me what was happened within 1.5 hours? It is not a the case of harassment as it usually leads to committing suicide.”

Read More: Medical student found dead in hostel room at Chandka Medical College

“I had also recorded the evidence from my camera and I think it is a murder,” he expressed suspicions.

Earlier in the Tuesday late night, a final-year student of BDS was mysteriously found dead in his hostel room at Chandka Medical College in Larkana.

According to details, the deceased has been identified as Nimrata and was a resident of Karachi.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Aneela Atta-ur-Rahman, while talking to media confirmed that Nimrata was final year student of BDS, adding that some marks on her neck were also found which shows that she might have committed suicide.

The university administration had informed the heirs of the victim about the incident.

Police have commenced a thorough investigation into the incident.

