Nimrita Chandani case: Court reprimands MLO over autopsy report   

Larkana: The district and session court Larkana judge has reprimanded Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Medico-Legal Officer (MLO) Dr. Amrita for her unprofessional behaviour while conducting the autopsy of Nimrita Kumari, ARY News reported.

Dr. Nimrita Kumari Chandani was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019. The Vice-Chancellor, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, had claimed at the very outset prior to police investigations that she committed suicide.

However, the autopsy report submitted by the medico-legal officer Dr. Amrita on November 06, claimed that neck signs indicate either towards strangulation or hanging of the deceased and should be ascertained through circumstantial evidence. The report further confirmed that the deceased was raped before being murdered.

On Saturday, the WMLO appeared before the district and session court and was reprimand for her unprofessional behaviour while conducting the autopsy in the high profile case.

“Have you prepared this autopsy report under any pressure,” asked the judge saying that the provisional and final post-mortem reports differed from each other.

The judge said that the court only wanted to ascertain the fact of death. Under which authority, you spread your post-mortem report to confirming rape, he asked a clueless officer.

Dr. Amrita replied during the proceedings that she was a junior and was not willing to take such a high profile case. “I was handed this case on the same day I was appointed medico-legal officer,” said the WMLO.

The court further asked her as to why she did not submit these reservations in writing. It also hinted at including the WMLO in the murder probe of the final year MBBS student at CMCH.

