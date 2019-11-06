LARKANA: The final postmortem report of Nimrita Kumari, final year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College, Larkana, has been released by the Woman Medico-Legal Officer (WMLO), Dr. Amrita of Chandka Medical College Hospital, ARY News reported.

As per the postmortem report, Nimrita’s death was caused by suffocation as asphyxial signs caused by a ligature on the neck were seen during the autopsy.

Read More: Nimrita’s brother demands justice, says sister cannot commit suicide

The report confirmed the presence of male DNA samples on her body and clothes.

Nimrita Death Case

Dr Nimrita Kumari Chandani was found dead in mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on September 16, 2019.

Police on September 18 arrested at least two suspects in the alleged murder case of Nimrita Chandani.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, the suspects were close friends and classmates of Nimrita Chandani.

Read More: Rally demanding justice in Nimrita case seeks formation of JIT

Two suspects, namely Ali Shan Memon and Mehran Abro are currently being probed.

It is to mention here that the family of the dental student have refused to register a case of the incident.

Dr Vishal, the deceased’s brother, had claimed that his sister had been killed as she was neither depressed nor the sort who would end her own life.

Read More: Justice for Nimrita: Protesters block traffic at Karachi’s Teen Talwar

The Sindh High Court in September gave the go-ahead to a judicial inquiry into the Nimrita death case after announced by the Sindh government following massive province-wide protests.

Comments

comments