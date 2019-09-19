Nimrita’s brother demands justice, says sister cannot commit suicide

The brother of Nimrita Chandani, Dr Vishaal, demanded justice for the alleged murder of her sister, who was a BDS final year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC).

While talking to ARY News on Thursday, Nirmrita’s brother asserted that her sister was not a person who could commit suicide. “She was a very lively and socially active person,” Dr. Vishaal recalled.

On Tuesday’s late-night, Nimrita was mysteriously found dead in his hostel room at Chandka Medical College in Larkana. The university’s vice-chancellor, Aneela Atta-ur-Rahman, claimed that the student had some marks on her neck which confirmed that Nimrita might have committed suicide.

The brother of the deceased female medical student has expressed suspicion of the ‘murder’ of her sister at the Chandka Medical College, rejecting the claims of her suicide.

Recollecting memories of Nimrita, her brother said she has been a position holder during her entire academic career. In addition to being a brilliant student, she was also a dedicated social worker, Dr Vishaal continued.

Referring to a phone call between Nimrita and her mother a day ago before her alleged murder, Dr Vishaal said her sister sounded completely fine and demanded new clothes for the upcoming farewell week in her university, “how can such a girl commit suicide?”

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least two suspects in the alleged murder case. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, the suspects were close friends and classmates of Nimrita Chandani.

