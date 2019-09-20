Web Analytics
Rally demanding justice in Nimrita case seeks formation of JIT

SAJAWAL: Civil society and Hindu community residing in the vicinity took to the streets today demanding justice in the mysterious death of medical student Nimrita Chandani, ARY News reported on Friday.

A protest rally was taken out in the vicinity of Thatta and the medical college where Nimrita was studying, the participants of the rally demanded that the Vice-Chancellor of the medical institute be removed for criminal negligence.

Read More: Justice for Nimrita: Protesters block traffic at Karachi’s Teen Talwar

The participants also demanded the formation of a JIT (Joint Investigation Team) to probe the alleged murder.

The brother of Nimrita Chandani, Dr Vishaal, demanded justice for the alleged murder of her sister, who was a BDS final year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC).

Read More: Two suspects apprehended in alleged murder case of Nimrita  

While talking to ARY News on September 19, Nirmrita’s brother asserted that her sister was not a person who could commit suicide. “She was a very lively and socially active person,” Dr. Vishaal recalled.

On Tuesday’s late-night, Nimrita was mysteriously found dead in his hostel room at Chandka Medical College in Larkana. The university’s vice-chancellor, Aneela Atta-ur-Rahman, claimed that the student had some marks on her neck which confirmed that Nimrita might have committed suicide.

