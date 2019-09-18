Two suspects apprehended in alleged murder case of Nimrita  

GHOTKI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least two suspects in alleged murder case of Nimrita Chandani, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana, the suspects were close friends and classmates of Nimrita Chandani, a BDS final year student at Bibi Aseefa Dental College (BADC) who was found dead in her hostel room in Larkana earlier this week.

He was confident that the police will get some important clues in Nimrita’s alleged murder from the suspects during investigation.

The police officer said that some of the text messages had been removed from Nimrita’s cell phone and added that her mobile phone had been sent for forensic examination to FIA head office in Islamabad.

Earlier on September 17, the brother of the deceased female medical student, Nimrata, had expressed suspicion of the ‘murder’ of her sister at the Chandka Medical College after rejecting the claims of her suicide.

Dr Vishaal, the brother of the Nimrata who was found dead in hostel room, had declared the incident ‘a murder’ and announced to undergo a post-mortem of her sister.

In his statement to the media, Vishaal had said that the family had sought permission from the local administration for conducting a post-mortem of his sister from a private hospital and bearing all of the expenses.

