Nine dead in US plane crash

HAWAII: Nine people died in a plane crash in Hawaii on Friday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.

A twin engine aircraft has gone down near Dillingham Airfield with six fatalities being reported by first responders. More information to follow. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) June 22, 2019

The twin-engine King Air plane went down near Dillingham Airfield. There appeared to be no survivors, it said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

