Nine more die, 352 test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives and infected 352 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, nine more people succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 2,399 in the province.

He maintained that out of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 158 were reported in Lahore, 63 in Multan and 26 cases emerged in Rawalpindi.

Earlier on November 6, at least five more people had succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Punjab.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people had died from Covid-19, taking the death toll in the province to 2,390. The spokesperson had maintained that 321 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the province in 24 hours.

He had said that 312 more people recuperated from the disease during the period and added that the province has registered 105,856 cases of coronavirus so far.

