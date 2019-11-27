Nine held for resisting anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

KARACHI: Nine people were arrested from two locations in the city after resisting Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) led anti-encroachment drive, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The operations were carried out in Bilal Colony area in Korangi district and Tariq Road.

According to the KMC officials, the encroachers used to occupy pavements and green belt in the areas and an overnight operation was launched to remove them.

In Bilal Colony Industrial area, the authorities launched operation with heavy machinery and demolished makeshift tea hotels, shops and other encroachment.

Three people were arrested for resisting the operation, said the officials and were shifted to the concerned police station.

Another operation was launched at Shaheed Millat Road, where the authorities confiscated stalls, chairs and other material placed on the pavement illegally. The excess pavements and shades of the shops were also razed.

Read More: Encroached graveyards: SHC issues notices to concerned authorities

On October 04, the anti-encroachment cell of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) carried out raids in various parts of Karachi.

The raids were conducted in North Nazimabad, North Karachi, Landhi and Korangi areas of the metropolis where the officials of the anti-encroachment cell removed dozens of cabins, grills, chairs and other assets.

The cell also demolished illegal constructions on footpaths in the areas during the latest raids.

Comments

comments