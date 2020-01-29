Nine injured in armed clash between two groups in Lahore

LAHORE: At least nine people were injured in an armed clash between two groups in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to police, two local groups developed enmity over a monetary issue, adding that they gathered in Defence area of Lahore today to discuss the issue.

Following a verbal brawl, they opened fire on each other, leaving eight people injured, the police added. The firing caused fear and panic in the area.

Police and rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

A hospital source confirmed that nine injured people, including one in critical condition, were admitted to the hospital.

