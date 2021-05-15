Nine killed in Kandhkot over old enmity

KANDHKOT: In a shootout between two groups in Kandhkot, armed assailants killed nine people and five others were injured over a longstanding rivalry, ARY News reported.

According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity.

Police said the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.

The dead included Shah Murad Chachar, Hazroor Bakhsh, Abdul Khaliq, Shahzad, Hamid, Manzoor, Shaaban and Allah Wario Chachar.

Tensions between the two groups spread fear and panic in the area. A heavy contingent of police arrived in the area to defuse the tension.

The fierce gun battle between two tribal clans also broke out in Kandhkot last year that resulted in five deaths.

The gun battle had created panic and harassment in the local population.

