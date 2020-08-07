Nine more die, 487 test positive for COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed nine more lives and infected at least 487 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation in the province, CM Murad Ali Shah said that nine more people died from the coronavirus during past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,259.

The chief minister said that 12,420 samples were tested today, which detected 487 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 123,246.

He maintained that currently, 6,022 patients are under treatment. CM Murad Ali Shah said that total 114,965 coronavirus patients have beaten the disease so far in the province.

Read More: 11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh during 24 hours

Earlier on July 31, at least 11 more people had succumbed to the novel coronavirus and infected 489 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah had said that 11 more people had died from the novel coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2220.

CM Murad had said 489 fresh cases of the COVID-19 were reported in the province.

“Currently, 8081 patients are under treatment, of them 320 are in critical condition,” he had added.

Comments

comments