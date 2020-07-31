11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Sindh during 24 hours

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 11 more lives and infected at least 489 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 11 more people died from the novel coronavirus in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2220.

CM Murad said 489 fresh cases of the COVID-19 were reported in the province.

“Currently, 8081 patients are under treatment, of them 320 are in critical condition,” he added. The chief minister said that 65 patients are on ventilators.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that 110738 people have recuperated from the ailment so far in the province.

Earlier on July 30, the COVID-19 had claimed 20 more lives and infected at least 498 people during the past 24 hours in Sindh.

In a statement on the COVID-19 situation, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 20 more people had died from the COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 2209.

The chief minister had said that 10942 samples had been tested, which detected 498 cases of COVID-19, making the total count of the infected people in the province 120,896.

