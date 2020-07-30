Nine people shot dead over property dispute in Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: At least nine people were shot dead over property dispute in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, the incident took place in Cheeragalai, an area of Upper Dir, in which unidentified men opened fire after performing funeral prayers.

As result of indiscriminate firing nine people lost their lives on the spot, while two others sustained wounds. The bodies and injured were moved to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police has launched investigation into the matter and conducting raids for the arrest of killers.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities, last year, at least five people were killed and four others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Lahore.

According to the police, the firing incident took place in Lahore’s area of Batapur.

Police had said that Amjad Group had shot and injured a member of the Rafaqat Group a couple of days earlier over the property dispute.

On the way to the police station, armed men of both groups traded fire in Batapur area. Police said that 9MM and 30 bore pistols were used in the firing.

