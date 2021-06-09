Nine senior railway officers suspended over Ghotki train accident

LAHORE: At least nine high-ranking officers of the Pakistan Railways were suspended from their service for showing negligence that resulted in collision between two passenger trains on 7th of June in Ghotki, ARY News reported.

Taking strict departmental action in the wake of Ghotki train accident that left 63 passengers dead, Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday suspended as many as nine senior officers of the PR belonging to Sukkur, Karachi and Lahore division. Meanwhile, departmental inquiry has been launched against various PR officers.

The suspended PR officers include Sukkur DEN-II Ghulam Qadir Lakho, Sukur AME-1 Abdul Aziz, Karachi Division Sub Engineer GR-1 Ibtasam UL Hassan, Hyderabad PWI Mansoor Anwar, Lahore Divisional Mechanical Engineer-II Muhammad Imran and others.

Earlier today, Minister for Railways Azam Swati had confirmed that 63 people had lost their lives and 107 people got injuries in the horrific Ghotki train accident.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting at PR headquarters in Lahore, he had said 20 persons were still under treatment at hospitals and three of them are in critical condition.

Azam Swati had said he reached the Ghotki accident site, soon after the incident and monitored the rescue and relief operation. Those who had become handicap in the deadly train crash will be provided help through Ehsas Program, Swati had announced.

An initial inquiry report into the incident had been received, the minister said and added that he would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan on coming Sunday or Monday.

