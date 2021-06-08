Initial inquiry report into Ghotki train accident sent to Azam Swati

LAHORE: Initial inquiry report into Ghotki train Accident has been forwarded to Minister for Railways Azam Swati, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

“The accident occurred after a right track’s welding joint broke which caused bogies of Millat Express train to derail,” the initial report states.

The Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express collided with Millat Express’ coaches on the down track, causing the accident.

The initial inquiry report has been forwarded to the Pakistan Railways (PR) minister Azam Swati.

The death toll in a collision between Millat Express and Sir Syed Express has surged to 62.

Read more: In pictures: Locals serve food, water to stranded passengers after Ghotki incident

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has resumed its train operations after 30 hours, following the horrific train accident in Ghotki. The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways (PR) said that up track has been restored for rail traffic, while efforts underway to restore down the track.

Following the Ghotki train accident, troops of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers Sindh had reached the spot and assisted the civil administration in the operation.

