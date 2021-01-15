Nine wounded in gas leak fire in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: At least nine members of a family received burn injuries after their house caught fire due to gas leakage in Faisalabad on Thursday late night, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources said that nine people sustained burn wounds due to fire broke out inside their house after gas leakage in Faisalabad’s Altaf Gang neighbourhood. Eight vehicles of rescue teams doused the fire after the struggle of half an hour.

The wounded persons were shifted to Allied Hospital and their lives were declared out of danger. The injured persons including a man, four women and four children, added rescue sources.

Earlier on January 1, two minor sisters had burnt to death when a fire erupted due to the gas leak in their room on Monday night in Rahim Yar Khan.

The siblings, aged between 3-8, were sleeping when the fire erupted suddenly and it engulfed the entire room. The minor siblings had been shifted to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

