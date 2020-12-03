One killed, three injured as portion of building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: One person was killed and three others sustained wounds as a portion of a building collapsed at Dua Chowk in New Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and managed to carry out the relief work. The cause of the incident is said to be a cylinder explosion, which resulted in a collapse in a portion of the building.

Earlier in the month of September, at least four persons were killed and seven were severely wounded when a multi-story residential building collapsed in city’s area of Korangi.

Troops of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers, Police and Social Welfare organisations had contributed to the operation.

Read more: One killed, six injured as four-storey residential building collapses in Korangi

According to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SCBA), the collapsed building was a four-storey, which had caused damage to a nearby building.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, the chairman SCBA had said that the building was constructed illegally on the plot of the playground.

Comments

comments