Nine-year-old girl raped in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Gujranwala on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to police, two men after taking the girl to the house located in Shahzada Colony in Gujranwala allegedly raped her. The girl was moved to the Civil Hospital for a medical checkup.

Later, on the complaint of relatives of the rape victim girl, the police arrested the accused namely Faizan and Ali Naveed.

Last week, a 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in Okara, a district of Punjab.

The rape victim girl, whose identity was kept secret said, she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men and recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s village of 91-R.

According to the police, a case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim.

