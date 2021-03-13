PPP’s Nisar Khuhro seeks removal of name from ECL

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro has moved to the Sindh High Court (SHC) to seek the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Nisar Khuhro has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

He stated in the petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States (US) as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government placed his name on the basis of dishonesty and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition.

Read: SHC extends bail of PPP’s Nisar Khuhro in three cases

The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL. NAB chairman, FIA director-general and others are made parties in the case.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

