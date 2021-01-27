SHC extends bail of PPP’s Nisar Khuhro in three cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended the bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in three cases till March 17, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the pre-arrest bail petition of Nisar Khuhro in assets beyond income and misuse of power cases.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that the probe against Nisar Khuhro is in the inquiry phase and a progress report will be presented after the conclusion of the investigation.

The high court directed the NAB prosecutor to submit the progress report till March 17.

The SHC judge approved the extension of Khuhro’s bail and adjourned the hearing till March 17.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

