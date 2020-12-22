KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in wheat procurement.

A division bench of the high court approved his bail subject to submission of Rs1 million surety until January 27.

Also Read: SHC rejects bail plea of Aijaz Jakhrani in graft cases

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

Earlier today, the SHC extended pre-arrest bail of People’s Party leader Manzoor Wassan in an assets beyond income case. He challenged an investigation against him by the National Accountability Court (NAB). The PPP leader along with his lawyer Naeem Iqbal appeared in the court today.

Also Read: SHC extends pre-arrest bail of PPP’s Manzoor Wassan

The NAB prosecutor told the court that the graft watchdog will submit its response to the petition after getting instruction from the NAB chairman.

Comments

comments