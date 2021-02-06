Court defers verdict on corruption reference against Nisar Morai

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has deferred the verdict in a corruption reference against former chairman Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS) Nisar Morai, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The accountability court deferred the verdict in a corruption reference against former FCS chairman Nisar Morai following the absence of the judge. Jail officials have produced Nisar Morai in the courtroom.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had reserved its verdict in the reference during its previous hearing which is likely to be announced today.

Read: NAB discovers assets worth billions of ex-chairman FCS Nisar Morai

However, the verdict was deferred till February 11 due to the absence of the judge.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given names of 32 witnesses, whereas, names of six witnesses were taken back by the institution.

Testimonies of a total of 26 witnessed had been recorded in the case related to the alleged involvement of the eight accused including Nisar Morai in making illegal appointments and financial irregularities in Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS).

