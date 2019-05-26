President Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Chinese vice president

ISLAMABAD: In recognition of his services for promoting Pak-China ties, President Arif Alvi on Sunday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award ‘Nishan-e-Pakistan’ on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan during a ceremony held at President House in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by Senate chairman, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries. President Arif Alvi said that Wang Qishan was a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China Friendship.

Earlier in the day, Wang Qishan arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Chinese leader at the airport.

Talking to journalists, Qureshi said that five Memorandums of Understanding would be signed during the visit of the Chinese vice president.

The visiting dignitary would inaugurate some of the projects, the foreign minister said and added that Wang Qishan would hold meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his three-day visit.

He further aid that the visit of the Chinese vice president indicated strong ties between Islamabad and Beijing and demonstrates resolve of the two countries in developing and promoting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

