No-confidence motion against Saleem Mandviwalla rejected

ISLAMABAD: After the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived no-confidence motion, the Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla also survived motion pushed by the government, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The resolution to remove Mandviwalla was tabled by the senators of the government and its allied parties.

As per details, only 32 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion, when the government had required at least 53 to remove Mandviwala.

Later, the Senate session was postponed till indefinite period.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier today, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani survived the no-trust motion against him, tabled by the opposition parties.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12.

The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate to replace the incumbent Chairman Senate.

It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion has been submitted against the senate chairman.

