No decision taken yet on sending Nawaz back to jail: Punjab govt’s spokesperson

LAHORE: Punjab government spokesperson, Dr Shahbaz Gill, on Tuesday said no decision had been taken yet whether to move Nawaz Sharif back to jail, ARY News reported.

The provincial government spokesman confirmed that medical reports of the deposed prime minister had been received. “The decision regarding keeping Sharif in hospital or sending him back to jail will be taken in light of his medical reports,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the reports of Sharif’s medical tests were forwarded to the Ministry of Interior by the medical board to determine whether the former prime minister should be moved to hospital.

Read more: Nawaz doesn’t want to stay in hospital, wants to go back to jail: Maryam

Sources said the reports contained medical history of Sharif, however the latest test results reveal little blockages in his arteries and he is also suffering from blood pressure, diabetic and kidney problems.

It is learnt that Nawaz Sharif had been facing cardiac issue for a long time. The medical board has also recommended shifting Nawaz to the hospital, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Feb 2 amid tight security. He was hospitalised on recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

Comments

comments