No difference between Kulbhsuhan Jadhav, Nawaz Sharif: Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that there is no difference between Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Faisal Vawda said Kulbhushan was doing terrorism on directions of RAW and Nawaz Sharif is projecting the Indian narrative.

نواز شریف اور کلبھوشن میں زیادہ فرق نہیں۔ کلبھوشن راء کی ایما پر پاکستان میں دہشت گردی کر رہا تھا اور نواز شریف پاکستان کے خلاف بھارتی بیانیہ پروان چڑھا رہا ہے۔ بھارت سے اتنی محبت ہے کہو تو وزیر اعظم سے بات کروں کہ تمہیں ابھی نندن کی طرح اُن کی حوالے کر دیں۔ #NawazIndianAsset pic.twitter.com/cSHTfp4M0F — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) October 4, 2020

The federal minister further said he can talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to handover Nawaz Sharif to India like Abhinandan if he [Nawaz] loves India that much.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had demanded to trial former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under treason charges over revealing national secrets.

Read more: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan demands Nawaz Sharif’s trial under treason charges

“Elder Sharif revealed national secrets by openly talking on the cruise missiles issue”, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said in his statement.

