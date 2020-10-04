Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


No difference between Kulbhsuhan Jadhav, Nawaz Sharif: Faisal Vawda

kulbhushan jadhav nawaz sharif faisal vawda

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that there is no difference between Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to the micro-blogging website, Twitter, Faisal Vawda said Kulbhushan was doing terrorism on directions of RAW and Nawaz Sharif is projecting the Indian narrative.

The federal minister further said he can talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to handover Nawaz Sharif to India like Abhinandan if he [Nawaz] loves India that much.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had demanded to trial former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under treason charges over revealing national secrets.

Read more: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan demands Nawaz Sharif’s trial under treason charges

“Elder Sharif revealed national secrets by openly talking on the cruise missiles issue”, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan had said in his statement.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Islamabad reports another 53 cases of COVID-19 in 24 hrs

Pakistan

Coronavirus infected 3,409 policemen in Sindh : spokesman

Pakistan

Govt to fulfil promises made to people of South Punjab: CM Usman Buzdar

Pakistan

Chiniot youths invent smart white cane for visually impaired


ARY NEWS URDU