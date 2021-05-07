No eid holiday for healthcare staff amid pandemic, Sindh notifies

KARACHI: As the country fends off the global pandemic woes propping up in the third wave, the government of Sindh has Friday notified that private hospital staffers will be on duty while vaccinations center shall too remain open sans three eid days, ARY News reported.

According to the notification released by the Sindh government, except for the three gazetted Eid days, from 13- to 15 May, the vaccination centers will remain open on all federally announced holidays.

Eid holidays have been canceled across Sindh for all healthcare workers on the government of Sindh’s payroll, that is, in view of rising Covid trend.

READ: No Eid holidays for ECP staff in Sindh as vote recount in NA-249 continues

Separately to happen today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), too, announced that the vote recount on the NA-249 by-poll will continue during Eid, canceling Eid holidays of the provincial staff.

The ECP has decided that its provincial offices with necessary staff will remain open as vote recount will continue on the Eid days.

The election commission has issued a notification to abolish Eid holidays in the Sindh offices as offices of the returning officer and district returning officer will remain open. The recounting of votes in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-249 by-election continued on the second consecutive day today (Friday) despite boycott by all the political parties except Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

