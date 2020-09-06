PM says can never forget unity when nation stood resolutely as one against enemy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet on the occasion of Defence Day said he can never forget the unity when the nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy in 1965 war.

He said: “As we pay homage to our war heroes today, I still recall, as a 13 y[ea]r old, the 1965 war vividly.”

“I can never forget the unity when nation stood resolutely as one against the enemy. No enemy can defeat a nation so united in purpose. It’s this spirit we need today to make Jinnah’s Pak[istan].”

In his message on Defence Day earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said September 6 is a day in Pakistan’s glorious history that is commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by the country’s gallant armed forces.

Together with the brave Pakistani nation, he said, officers, soldiers, sailors, and airmen proved to the world, on this day, 55 years ago, that they are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland no matter whatever the cost.

“The nation and the men in uniform proved that it’s not the size that matters, but it’s the courage and devotion that matters the most,” PM Khan said.

