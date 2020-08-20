No evidence shots fired at Maryam’s car: IG Punjab

LAHORE: Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said on Thursday there is no evidence suggesting that bullets were fired at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s car outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office.

Speaking to media at Lahore Chamber of Commerce, he said the police have no tussle with any political party. Those who will take the law into their hands will be brought to justice, he warned.

Read More: Vehicle part of Maryam’s caravan taken into custody

The police chief said a vehicle has been taken into custody following a violent clash between supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the police personnel outside the bureau’s Lahore office.

In a statement earlier, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah had said forensic experts had been hired to examine Maryam Nawaz’s car. He said it seemed that shots were fired at the PML-N leader’s car ahead of the NAB hearing.

Read More: PML-N workers clash with police outside NAB office ahead of Maryam’s hearing

On Aug 11, violence had erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there for her appearance before the bureau in a land acquisition case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 were arrested after police fired tear gas when the PML-N workers started pelting them and the NAB office with stones.

Comments

comments