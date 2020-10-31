December 8 last date to file tax returns, says FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday advised citizens to file their tax returns by December 8, ARY News reported.

The FBR, in a tweet, warned that it will not extend the deadline for submission any further.

“Taxpayers should submit annual tax returns before December 8, submission date will not be extended,” said the FBR on Twitter.

The tax body said that it had introduced several steps in order to facilitate filers to file their return with ease.

انکم ٹیکس گوشوارے جمع کرانے میں آسانی کے لئے ایف بی آر نے ٹیکس گزاروں کی سہولت کے لئے کئی اقدامات اٹھائے ہیں۔2/6 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) October 31, 2020

“The FBR introduced simple tax return form and a user-friendly mobile application for filers to file their income tax returns,” the tax body said in a tweet.

ایف بی آر کے ڈیٹابیس میں ایسے تمام افراد کے اخراجات اور آمدن کی تفصیلات موجود ہیں۔ ایف بی آر ایسے تمام افراد کو آخری موقع فراہم کر رہا ہے کہ وہ اپنے ٹیکس گوشوارے اپنے صحیح اخراجات اور آمدن کے حساب سے جمع کرائیں بصورت دیگر ان کے خلاف قانون کے مطابق کاروائی کی جائے گی ۔5/6 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) October 31, 2020

It further said that filers can also visit the website of FBR where tutorials are available for guidance about filing income tax returns.

ٹیکس گوشوارے جمع کرانے کی راہ نمائی کے لئے ویڈیو ٹیو ٹوریلز ایف بی آر کی ویب سائٹ پر موجود ہیں۔ کسی بھی دشواری پیش آنے پر ایف بی آر کی ہیلپ لائن 111772772 یا ویب سائٹ https://t.co/eavyUcVOjm سے مدد لی جا سکتی ہے.6/6 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) October 31, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Oct 1 had extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns for the tax year 2020 until December 8.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to extend the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2020,” according to a notification issued by the FBR.

